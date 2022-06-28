Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY):

6/28/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

6/27/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

BBBY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 285,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $512.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

