Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.52) to GBX 7,700 ($94.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($114.10) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,685.71 ($94.29).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,208 ($76.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,379.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,194.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,105.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,604 ($81.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.24), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($588,008.61).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

