ReddCoin Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $8,496.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.37 or 0.99888148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00232317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00249400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00117041 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00074501 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004268 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

