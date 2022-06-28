Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $342,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,721,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,896.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,795.01 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,127.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,252.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

