Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of WesBanco worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $38.37.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

