Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

