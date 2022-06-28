Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $19,975,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

