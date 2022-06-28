Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $240.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.95.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

