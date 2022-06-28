Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 36,272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.84) to GBX 6,000 ($73.61) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,938.40.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

