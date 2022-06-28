Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

NYSE:MCK opened at $326.24 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

