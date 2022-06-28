Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

