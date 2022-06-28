Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.31. 6,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,225,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $545,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $320,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,177.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,266 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,253,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,383,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

