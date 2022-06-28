Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 57 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

