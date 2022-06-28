Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 7,174 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.04. 25,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

