Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.46. 664,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,159,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.25 and its 200-day moving average is $197.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

