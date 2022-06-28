Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 139,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 177.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period.

IHI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 27,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,495. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

