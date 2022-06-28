Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,675. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average is $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

