Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 122 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $255.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.71. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

