Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Couchbase (BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/14/2022 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00.

6/6/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00.

5/20/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BASE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,293. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Couchbase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Couchbase by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

