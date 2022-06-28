Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 25.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kroger by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

KR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. 30,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.