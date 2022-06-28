Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,053. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

