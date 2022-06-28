Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 99,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 118,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $337,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 101.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 88,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,901. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

