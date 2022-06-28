Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,263. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

