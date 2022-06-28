Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.53 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

