Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,444,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 90,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

