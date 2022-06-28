Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,214 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,312,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,678,000 after acquiring an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,258,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 92,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $845,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

