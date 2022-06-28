Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 2.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,763. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

