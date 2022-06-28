Reviewing Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -1.84% -0.30% -0.16% Clipper Realty -5.00% -8.46% -0.51%

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Paramount Group pays out -619.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out -88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $726.79 million 2.27 -$20.35 million ($0.05) -150.37 Clipper Realty $122.73 million 1.00 -$7.59 million ($0.43) -17.74

Clipper Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paramount Group and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Clipper Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.38%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

