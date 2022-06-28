Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ribbit LEAP stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth $6,170,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth about $4,734,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Ribbit LEAP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,020 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP increased its position in Ribbit LEAP by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,769,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

