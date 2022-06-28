Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Down 43.6% Over Last Week

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $3,313.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,965.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.18 or 0.20079705 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00182064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015459 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

