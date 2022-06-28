Router Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $3.20 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00007969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $12.38 million and $3.20 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,465.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.93 or 0.17559270 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00183319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00072317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,634,712 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.