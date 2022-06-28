Royal Bank of Canada Raises STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNVVF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

