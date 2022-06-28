Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Acquires C$10,900.00 in Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Director Donald Bruce Mcleod acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,161,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,356,105.85.

Shares of TSE SBB traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.08. The company had a trading volume of 533,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,633. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.