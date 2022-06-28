Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 9,166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.90) to GBX 1,280 ($15.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Safestore stock remained flat at $$13.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

