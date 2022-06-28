Safran (EPA:SAF) Shares Down 2.2%

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €92.86 ($98.79) and last traded at €92.87 ($98.80). Approximately 849,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.00 ($101.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on SAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($145.74) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €97.17 and a 200-day moving average of €103.55.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

