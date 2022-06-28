Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNLF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

