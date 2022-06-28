Sanchez Wealth Management Group Invests $5.27 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 164,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 197,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 241.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 187,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 4,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,464. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

