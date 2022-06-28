Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

