Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,694,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

