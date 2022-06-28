Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SCHV opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

