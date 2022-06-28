Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

