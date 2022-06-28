Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SCHD stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

