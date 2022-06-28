Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEAF. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $97.70.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

