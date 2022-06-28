Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in June

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $214,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

SGII remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 298,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

