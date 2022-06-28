Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.