Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 212,841 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,950,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,690,000. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter.

BNDW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.22. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,467. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

