Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

