Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

