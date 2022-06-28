Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. 16,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

