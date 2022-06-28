Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 27,950 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
VOO traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.24. 152,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
